You’re likely aware of the public health concerns due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 (coronavirus). COVID-19 is a newly identified respiratory virus that can spread easily. It shares several symptoms with influenza, but it’s treated differently. COVID-19 infection may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

We’re monitoring this ever-changing situation, and we’re prepared and ready to serve your needs. We’re proud to be at the forefront at confronting this novel virus. Our researchers and doctors have developed a diagnostic test for determining if our patients, and those across the country, have this virus.

The ongoing safety of our patients, staff, and communities will remain our primary focus. With that in

mind, here’s some important information about receiving health care in the upcoming weeks:

What To Do

If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your local health care provider. Your

provider or a nurse will direct you to our dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to one of our local testing sites.

What NOT To Do

We’re committed to everyone’s safety. This virus spreads rapidly. Help us minimize potential exposure to other patients by not coming into a clinic or hospital to be tested. Please call your local provider first to find out how to be evaluated.

Patient Resources

Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.

What about your other health care needs? If you’re scheduled for an appointment, hospital procedure, or surgery, be assured our facilities are safe. We will notify you should anything change.

Our Mayo Clinic Express Care locations are available, but by appointment only. We also have other options for care that don’t require a visit to the clinic:

 Message your care team through your Patient Online Services account.  Express Care Online offers virtual care for 20 conditions. Log in to your Patient Online Services account through the Mayo Clinic Health System website or the Mayo Clinic App. Regular hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., although you can access Express Care Online 24/7 year-round. If you submit your questionnaire during regular business hours, you’ll receive an answer within one hour. If it’s after hours, you’ll be contacted by 9 a.m. the next day.

As we address this new virus, together, remember to take steps to keep yourself healthy—wash your hands, avoid touching your face, distance yourself from others, and practice appropriate self-care, including staying home when you are sick. We also recommend you have a personal care plan in place in the event you or a family member is directly impacted

by the virus.

Our mission is to care for you and your family members. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the needs of our patients come first. We are committed to meet your needs throughout the current situation and beyond. Partner with us to stay safe, healthy and informed.



Classes, events held on May Clinic Health System campuses are postponed

On March 10, Mayo Clinic issued new travel and meeting guidelines for all staff. As a result, Mayo Clinic is recommending that staff not participate in external large meetings or events on behalf of the organization through April 30, 2020.

In addition, we are postponing events that Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting. Please check the classes and events page of our website, mayoclinichealthsystem.org. for a full list of events by location.

The postponement of programs includes:

• Students coming on campus for career days and credited programs

• Staff presenting at or attending community events

• Support groups (facilitated by Mayo Clinic/Mayo Clinic Health System)

• Classes (birthing education, for example)

• Service clubs/community meetings

• Symposiums

• Wellness events

Mayo Clinic Health System is making these changes in response to focus on prevention. We will continue to coordinate with local and regional partners to meet the needs of the larger population to take the precautions necessary for safety of patients and employees.

Remember, if feeling ill, we advise to stay home and not visit loved ones in any of our facilities. If patients feel they might have been in contact with someone with COVID or have symptoms related to the virus, we ask your primary care provider first to be screened prior to coming to be seen.