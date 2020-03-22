FFA members of the month for February are Josh Sellner, Wyatt Barnes, and Nayzeth Luna. Officer of the month is Sandy Flores.

Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month for February are Josh Sellner, Wyatt Barnes, and Nayzeth Luna. Officer of the month is Sandy Flores.

Josh Sellner is a seventh grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and this year has been his first year in FFA. He joined FFA because he wanted to join the trapshooting team and also because his sister is in FFA. He also loves farming and anything that is related to agriculture. Josh is on the Trapshooting CDE team and really likes it because he got to go out to the trap range with his dad every Saturday, while also improving his skills. Josh’s SAE involves him working part-time as a cleaner at Miller Sellner.

Josh’s favorite FFA activity is trapshooting and he is most looking forward to trapshooting next year. Josh would also like to have more crops in the Crop Show next year. By being in Ag. Class, Josh has learned all about animals and the production of meat in agriculture. He’s also learned how to play lots of fun FFA games. Josh is most proud of earning several awards at the Crop Show.

Wyatt Barnes is a sophomore at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for four years. He joined FFA to learn more about agriculture and to do fun activities. Wyatt is on the Fish & Wildlife CDE team and the Ag. Mechanics CDE team. He likes the Fish & Wildlife team because he gets to learn how to identify different species of fish and wildlife. He enjoys welding for the Ag. Mechanics team. Wyatt’s SAE involves him doing corn pollination and working for farmers doing various jobs.

Wyatt’s favorite FFA activity is the Lock-In during FFA week. Wyatt would like to try the Region Fun Night in the future. He is also looking forward to State FFA Convention in April. By being in Ag. Class, Wyatt has been able to learn a lot about large animals and wildlife. He’s also learned a lot more about agriculture in general. Wyatt is most proud of earning his Discovery Degree, Greenhand Degree, and being Member of the Month.

Nayzeth Luna is a sophomore at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for four years. She joined FFA because she thought it would be a fun experience. It was a good decision for her. Nayzeth is on the Floriculture CDE team. She enjoys making the arrangements and learning about the different types of flowers and plants.

Nayzeth’s favorite FFA activity is the State Greenhand Leadership Conference (SGLC). She is looking forward to the State Leadership Conference for Chapter Leaders (SLCCL) because then she’ll be able to see the people she met at SGLC and will also make new memories with them. By being FFA, Nayzeth has learned how to be a better leader, how to be more outgoing, and how to get out of her comfort zone. She is most proud of being Member of the Month and placing at SMSU for Floriculture.

Sandy Flores is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. She joined FFA to be part of a team and to get out of her comfort zone. Sandy is the Officer-at-Large on the Officer Team this year. She likes her officer position because she is able to hear everyone’s different ideas and she also gets to help others.

Sandy’s favorite FFA activities are the Region Fun Night, as well as the Lock-In. Sandy is looking forward to the summer activities. By being in FFA, Sandy has learned that communication is very important and that there is always someone putting a lot of time into activities that are run. Sandy is most proud of earning her Greenhand and Chapter Degrees.