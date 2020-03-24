Area residents are being asked to help raise money for local food banks by donating money to the “Scouting for Food” campaign.

Normally, area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts representing the Twin Valley Council go door to door asking for canned food donations, but this year Scouts are not able to do so because of COVID-19.

Scouting for Food is the largest single service project that the Twin Valley Council conducts and greatly benefits local food shelves and those in communities most in need of food.

With the COVID-19 virus and shortages of supplies, those in need would be even more vulnerable if the Scouting for Food program was cancelled. Instead of cancelling this very important community service project, area Scouts are seeking cash donations online, instead.

For the online Scouting for Food Program, 100 percent of proceeds will go to local food banks, so they can purchase supplies to help those in need.

Monetary donations are often preferred by food banks for several reasons. Cash is easy to organize, there is no overhead associated with it and food banks can often buy more food at wholesale prices with cash.

Through the online Scouting for Food Program, donors will be able to select a donation level, and they can even choose one of 33 participating food banks in southern Minnesota to help.

To donate, go to the Twin Valley Council Web site at www.twinvalleybsa.org.

Donations will be accepted online from now until March 31, 2020.

- Photo courtesy of the Twin Valley Council