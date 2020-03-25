What does it mean to be an ethical leader?

A group of individuals representing a number of Redwood County communities, different work experiences and varied walks of life were discussing that topic March 10 in Redwood Falls.

The group gathered as part of a new program known as LINC, which is focused on engaging community members to “lead, inspire, network and create to build a sustainable future in Redwood County.”

Local leaders offer the program in conjunction with the U of M Extension Service.

During the morning of March 10, Christy Kallevig, an Extension educator, led the discussion about ethical leadership, and, while she presented information about the idea, the greater portion of the discussion included the back-and-forth interaction of the 20-plus members of the LINC cohort.

Kallevig said demonstrating a leadership ethic is not limited to one area of life. It is not just about what one does at work, she said, adding it is about who one is at home and in the community.

The March session was hosted by Kyle Marlow and Dan Parker, who are LINC alumni. One of the requirements of being part of the program following completion of the nine-month series is hosting a session for the following year’s group.

Also as part of the program, participants spend time visiting businesses. During the day March 10, the group visited Pizza Ranch, Schult Homes, A&W Furniture and Daktronics and learned from local business leaders at those locations.

When one signs up to be part of LINC, they commit to attending a one-day session per month from September through May, and those events are held in locations throughout Redwood County.

Anyone who “lives, works or worships in Redwood County or who has a child attending a Redwood County school” is eligible to participate in LINC.

For more information about LINC and the 2020-21 class, visit its Web site at lincredwoodcounty.org.