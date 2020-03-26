Sleepy Eye Medical Center is now offering online clinic visits to patients.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sleepy Eye Medical Center is now offering online clinic visits to patients. This is a safe and effective method to deliver health care to patients at a time when health experts, including those from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommend contact avoidance and social distancing.

If you currently have an appointment scheduled, SEMC will contact you if they feel a virtual visit is appropriate. Providers and nurses intend to utilize this tool when possible in an effort to keep patients and staff healthy and safe.

How it works

Online visits use secure video and audio technology to connect care providers with patients in real time. A nurse initiates the visit by calling the patient and providing instructions on the process. From there, the provider sends either a text message or email to the patient which includes a link to begin. The patient must first verify his/her first and last name and date of birth. Once verified, the patient receives an invitation from the provider to begin the visit. The experience is quite similar to FaceTime or Zoom; the patient can see the provider and vice versa.

An online visit costs $49, or the patient’s insurance co-pay, whichever is less.

Scheduling an online visit

Patients can schedule an online clinic visit the same way they would an in-person appointment—by calling the clinic at 507-794-3691. The patient must have a smart phone or device, such as a tablet or iPad, with camera access.

In clinic visits

Sleepy Eye Medical Center will continue to see patients in the clinic setting when the visit is essential to the patient’s health. To protect patients and staff, those who need to be seen in-person will undergo a pre-screening process prior to the appointment.

Pre-cautionary measures

In addition, Sleepy Eye Medical Center has implemented other pre-cautionary measures including strict visitor restrictions, the cancellation of elective procedures and services, and frequent disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, lobbies and waiting areas.

Any individual with COVID-19 symptoms should call 507-794-3691 before visiting.