Most Sleepy Eye retail businesses remain open at this time of the coronavirus pandemic, though restaurants have to serve their customers through takeout, delivery or curbside pickup. Other businesses are still able to accommodate customers inside their stores while wondering what the future has “in store” for them.

There a couple types of businesses that are considered essential and will continue to serve customers, even if some kind of shelter in place order is implemented in Minnesota.Grocery stores and pharmacies are essential businesses.

Shannon Schutz of Schutz Family Foods said the store is open regular hours and shoppers are welcome in the store. Delivery or free curbside pickup of orders is also available to customers who do not feel comfortable coming in the store.

“We are cleaning and sanitizing all the time,” said Schutz. “Our employees are reminded to wash their hands multiple times while they work.”

Schutz said some suppliers are currently limiting the variety of items they bring to stores — for instance, Charmin is producing fewer package varieties of toilet paper for now — even if no one can figure out what caused the run on the product!

“Most items are starting to come back into stock,” Schutz said. “Hand sanitizer and wipes are still items we can’t get.” He expects this shortage will also come to an end.

At Randy’s Family Drug and Gift, the entire retail store is open for shoppers, but pharmacist Sam Armbruster said, “We ask customers who are sick to not come in. We can bring their presciptions out to their cars.”

“High risk people should have someone else pick up their prescriptions,” said Chad Armbruster. “Or we always deliver, offer that curb-side pickup that Sam mentioned, or will mail the order to the customer.”