Walking into the school now is an interesting feeling.

Teachers and staff are still coming in, desks are waiting to be filled, you can hear the printer running copies as people prepare, but there is a glaring emptiness.

There is no noise in the hallway. There are no clangs of locker doors, no screams of laughter or friends excited to see each other and no music from the hallway speaker.

We are preparing for unchartered waters in what our normal school day looks like, and all of this is being done without the best part of our school – our students.

During this school shut down, we have been working diligently with the direction of the Minnesota Department of Education and various resources to prepare high-quality classes to continue teaching our students.

Teachers and school personnel across the state are being challenged to rethink their teaching to transition to a potential world of online learning. The past few days have been a whirlwind of exploring new online tools, searching for interactive resources and practicing different things with colleagues as “students.”

Witnessing teachers embrace this challenge and sprint with it has been truly amazing.

At the end of the day, we still want to teach our students and meet their needs to prepare them for their next step. I know we will continue to engage our students in high-quality education focused on the key learning they need to be successful.

However, we are still missing what we love most about our profession, which is being with our students. Like any other obstacle our staff encounters, we are working to create fun ways to connect with our students and engage with them during this time apart.

For example, we are part way through our RVMS Virtual Spirit Week which was initiated by middle-school staff in light of the cancelation of our annual spring Spirit Week. Staff created a Schoology page devoted to students posting pictures of themselves celebrating the different days, include National Puppy Day Monday, sharing their current reading choice Wednesday, and “Flip Flop Friday” to show off how they are taking in the nice weather (hopefully).

Students should expect calls, messages and virtual meeting options to see and interact with their teachers and friends throughout this time apart.

Students do not need to wait to hear from us. We want to hear from you. Send a message, give us a call, whatever works for you works for us. We want you to know that we are here for you now and will continue to be here.

This is an uncertain time for everybody. However at the end of the day, we will continue to do everything we can to support you and be here for you. That is our commitment to you.

Learning will go on, relationships will grow and we will continue to show on a daily basis what it means to be a Cardinal.

– Bobby Elwell is the principal for Redwood Valley Middle School