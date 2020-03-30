Now, more than ever, it’s important for EVERYONE to be counted.

In mid-March, the Census Bureau sent letters to households across the country, asking everyone to participate in the 2020 Census. Now, more than ever, it’s important for EVERYONE to be counted.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing dramatic changes to daily life, it might feel like everything else has been put on hold. But the census continues. It only happens once every 10 years, and our community will be affected by the results until the next one in 2030.

The results of this year’s census will be used for the next decade to guide the distribution of funding for services that many are relying on now, such as healthcare, first responders, unemployment insurance, and loans from the Small Business Administration.

Census results also impact political representation; this year, Minnesota is at risk of losing our 8th congressional seat. A complete and accurate count of all Minnesotans will ensure that resources are fairly distributed, and that our community retains our current level or representation in Washington.

This is the first year that people can complete their census form online (my2020census.gov) or by phone (844-330-2020). By mid-April, paper forms will be delivered to households that haven’t responded online or by phone.

No matter how you decide to respond, it’s simple and secure. You’ll be asked for basic information about yourself and anyone else who lives with you – name, age, sex, and race. Census takers will start making in-person visits in late May, to addresses that haven’t responded on their own. Visit mn.gov/admin/2020-census/ to learn more. Text your census questions to 662020.