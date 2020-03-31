While school was still in session, St. Mary's High School Biology class toured The Sleepy Eye Brewing Company.

While school was still in session, St. Mary's High School Biology class toured The Sleepy Eye Brewing Company for a real life application of what they learned in class about alcoholic fermentation by yeast and bacteria. Brewery owner, Adam Armbruster, (top left and right) explained the beer making process, from choosing the grains and flavors for the beer recipe, through fermentation by the yeast and ending with final product. Sleepy Eye Coffee Shop manager and baker, Samarah Forster, (bottom photo) demonstrated the importance of kneading dough and fermentation by yeast for quality of baked goods like bread.