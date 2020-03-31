As construction of the new Carris Health-Redwood facility continues, the City of Redwood Falls also continues to provide the services the facility will need.

During its most recent meeting, the Redwood Falls city council approved the most recent bids for the new electric circuit that will provide energy for the site. The bids were for the 15KV primary power cable and the Padmounted switchgear were presented during the meeting.

The bids for the items were opened March 10. The bid for the primary cable in the amount of $334,244 was awarded to Irby Utilities.

The bid for the Padmounted switchgear in the amount of $124,812.69 was awarded to Wesco Distribution, Inc.

In other action during its March 17 meeting, the Redwood Falls city council:

• Approved the project to replace the fencing along the first base and third base lines at Memorial Field. The project will include removal of the current galvanized fencing and to replace it with black vinyl that will then match the current backstop project that was completed in 2016. The cost of the project is $11,044, with project to be done in conjunction with the repairs for the fencing near the parking lot that was damaged this past fall.

• Accepted a donation of $5,000 from the Redwood Valley Baseball Association for the fencing project.

• Approved the purchase of seven variable frequency drives from Electric Pump for the Bridge Street lift station at a cost of $24,935, and the lagoon lift station at a cost of $21,865.

• Held a discussion regarding the installation of electric vehicle chargers in the Redwood Area Community Center parking lot. The city would receive the charges from SMMPA as part of its effort to add electric vehicle charging equipment in the communities it serves. The council tabled any action as it further considers the potential of adding more parking spaces at the RACC.

• Adopted a resolution supporting the Minnesota River Congress in its effort to secure state funding for surface water storage on land in the Minnesota River watershed.

• Approved a request for the city to submit a grant application to the Bayer Fund, with the funds, if they are awarded, used to provide equipment for the Redwood Falls Police Department fleet of vehicles.

