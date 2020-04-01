Mike Gordon is the new officer on the Sleepy Eye Police Department.

Chief of Police Matt Andres planned to introduce Sleepy Eye’s new officer, Mike Gordon, at the March City Council meeting. However, duty called and Andres and Gordon were responding to a call during that meeting. Because the Herald-Dispatch will be attending future City Council meetings remotely, a “socially distant” interview with Officer Gordon was held Saturday morning, March 27.

Mike Gordon is the brother of Sleepy Eye police officer David Gordon and came to the Sleepy Eye department after five years of service with the Springfield Police Department.

Gordon grew up in St. Michael, Minn. and earned a 4-year law enforcement degree at Metropolitan State University.

Not only was Gordon already comfortable with the Sleepy Eye department and community through his brother, he is also married to a Sleepy Eye Public School teacher. His wife, Marissa, teaches fourth grade. The live in Springfield where their three children, Bryn, age 14; Jace, 13; and Kira, 6 are students in the school there.

Gordon said it’s been a good transition to serving in the police department here in Sleepy Eye. “I already knew the guys and the town,” he said. “In talking with David I knew the City Council and administration backs the department. It’s a good place to work.”

Gordon also likes working a steady schedule of second and third shifts, rather than constantly changing between days and nights. He also works the weekend day shift every few weeks.

Be sure to give a friendly wave next time you see a new face behind the wheel of a Sleepy Eye Police squad vehicle. Welcome officer Mike Gordon to town.