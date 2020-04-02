A Q&A with SEMC Administrator Kevin Sellheim.

The Herald-Dispatch asked Kevin Sellheim, Administrator of the Sleepy Eye Medical Center to answer a few questions about their preparations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sellheim provided answer via an email exchange.

H-D: Is SEMC coordinating its response with other regional hospitals?

Sellheim: SEMC has begun working with New Ulm Medical Center on a surge plan in the event we are unable to transfer patients to tertiary facilities in the metro or Rochester area. The state is working on plans for alternate care sites across the state as well. While we may not be working directly with the state on this, we are provided regular updates on the status of the plans/actions. Again, all this work is being done in preparation for a patient surge in the next few weeks.

H-D: Is SEMC working with the Minnesota Hospital Association or other hospital groups to get needed PPE (personal protective equipment)?

Sellheim: The Minnesota Hospital Association is coordinating conference calls with hospital CEOs from across the state at least 3 to 4 times a week. Information is shared from the large systems as well as rural hospitals. Those working for us at the state level are ensuring we receive information regarding emergency funding, as well as the availability of PPE and other critical hospital supply items, such as ventilators. We are also furnishing our inventory of these critical supply items to the state multiple times a week. We will also continue to accept donations of PPE from the public for the foreseeable future. So far, the response has been tremendous and much appreciated.

H-D: How does SEMC handle testing for COVID-19?

Sellheim: Testing for COVID-19 continues to be restricted due to shortages of laboratory testing materials. Our testing is limited to hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, and those in congregate living settings such as nursing homes. We have seen improvements in turn-around times for test results, and much work is being done to increase capacities for testing samples. Even with that, it will be some time before testing can be expanded.

H-D: Is SEMC able to set up negative pressure rooms? Please explain what these are.

Sellheim: We do have the ability to set up a negative pressure room in our facility. This can be done in about 20 minutes. We are also hoping to get additional equipment to allow us to do this in at least one more room. Basically, anyone requiring intubation would need to have this done in a negative pressure room. The room is then vented to the outside. We seal up air returns in the patient room prior to this so as to not redistribute possible airborne particulates through the hospital.

The CDC also has updated guidance on airborne infection isolation rooms, more commonly known as negative pressure rooms, saying they should be reserved for patients undergoing aerosol-generating procedures. Other hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be placed in a single-person room with the door closed and a dedicated bathroom.

H-D: Are regular clinic patients still able to come in to the SEMC clinic?

Sellheim: We are attempting to limit all clinic visits to those who truly have a medical reason to be seen. We have a screening process in place to evaluate each individual and make decisions on how their care can safely be provided. We have initiated virtual visits, as well as telephone visits, for those where this is appropriate. We will continue to perform some ancillary services such as lab and x-ray, when appropriate.

We truly want to continue providing care to our patients, we just have to constantly evaluate the safest ways to do this. We must strive to keep our patients safe as well as all the employees of SEMC. If we cannot keep our employees safe, we will not be able to manage the care of our patients.

Sellheim closed with the following message: Our response to this pandemic is a very fluid one and changes almost daily. We urge those in our community to refer to our webpage on a regular basis for up-to-date information as well as look for our Facebook posts with critical messaging.

We hope to return to normal as soon as the situation allows, but until then we will still be there for you, just in a different fashion than we may be used to. Please continue to shelter at home and stay safe. This is the only effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19.