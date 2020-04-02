Three weeks ago, prior to cases of COVID-19 coming to southern Minnesota, Superfair Foods saw an influx of customers preparing for the inevitable spread of the coronavirus to hit locally.

Owner Mark Collier noted two major changes at Superfair at that time.

"First, the surge in purchases put a stress on our inventory that we don’t even get during a snowstorm," said Collier. "Secondly, the amount of hours that our staff had to put in not only to move customers efficiently through the checkout line but to reorder product and fill the shelves and coolers."

The majority of the shelves at Superfair remain mostly full but finding accurate pricing on perishable goods has been a challenge.

"The ordering and replenishing the shelves have been the most difficult part," said Collier. "We don’t know if we will receive what we order from delivery to delivery. Perishable markets, like meat and produce, are nearly impossible to get accurate pricing on so we’ve had to temporarily discontinue our print ads."

Hand sanitizers and other household cleaners, as well as toilet paper, are either out of stock or available in very limited supply.

"We worked tirelessly for almost two weeks to restock the store with everything that was available to us from our suppliers," said Collier. "Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and sprays and of course toilet paper were the most common out of stock items. The sanitizing items are still out of stock but we have been able to bring in a limited supply of toilet paper."

The workers at Superfair are taking the necessary precautions, wiping down counters and grocery carts at every opportunity.

Superfair has been fortunate that high school and college students have been able to work and ease the workload.

Although the daily operations at Superfair have not changed drastically, the store did have to close its deli seating. Superfair has also started offering curbside pickup for those who wish to not come into the store.

"As an essential business we will continue to be as available to our customers as we can while taking the necessary steps to keep everyone safe," said Collier.

Collier added that the community of St. James has given back overwhelmingly positive feedback, and is doing its best to reduce stockpiling of goods.

"I think St. James is above the curve as far as the panic buying and stockpiling," said Collier "We’ve been able to keep the store pretty well-stocked throughout this difficult time. It’s been communicated through many channels that there is an adequate amount of food supply in the system and I think there will continue to be as we get through this pandemic."