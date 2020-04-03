“I stay at work for you. You stay at home for us.” S.E. Ambulance crew

The Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service would like to assure the community they are still responding to emergencies as usual.

“We would appreciate when calling 911 to let the dispatcher know if the individual has any COVID-19 symptoms,” said Shari Hittesdorf, Ambulance Coordinator. “This information will help us be prepared to treat our patient once on scene. It will, in no way, slow our response.”

Symptoms of the COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“We may be wearing a mask and eye protection when responding, but that will not change the care you will receive,” explained Hittesdorf. “Please, when in need, never be afraid to call 911 and ask for help.”

“We will continue to do our job as best we can during this crisis and beyond, but please help us and all healthcare providers by following the recommendations of social distancing, and self quarantine when you have symptoms,” concluded Hittesdorf.

The Ambulance crew is joining the trend of passing on this healthcare provider message:

