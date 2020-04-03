Still no confirmed cases in Polk County.
Here is the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 3:
Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
Testing
Total approximate number of completed tests: 24,227
Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 8,682
Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 15,545
Minnesota Case Information
Total positive: 789
Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 410
Deaths
Total deaths: 22
Hospitalization
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 156
Hospitalized as of today: 86
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 40
Gender
51% female, 49% male, 0% other
Accompanying images are from the MDH April 3 update.