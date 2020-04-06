High schools across Minnesota are closed and the spring sports season remains held up because of the coronavirus pandemic — but there's a growing movement to keep the lights shining at school athletic fields in the coming weeks to display hope for students, athletes, and coaches.

As a beacon of hope for the community of Sleepy Eye and both Sleepy Eye Public School and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's will light up their lights at their football fields on Monday nights at 8:20 for 20 minutes. The two schools are also challenging the entire community to join in united fashion by turning on their front porch lights as well.

Minnesota schools are joining in to turn on stadium lights during select evening hours as a way to honor their students, staff and community members in this time of distance learning while school buildings are closed due to Covid-19 concerns. #BeTheLightMN

An important reminder: Please do not gather near or under the lights. Enjoy from afar, maintain proper social distancing and please please stay safe and keep others safe.

Here is a current of schools doing so, according to Twitter messages sent to the MSHSL's John Millea @MSHSLjohn

