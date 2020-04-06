High schools across Minnesota are closed and the spring sports season remains held up because of the coronavirus pandemic — but there's a growing movement to keep the lights shining at school athletic fields in the coming weeks to display hope for students, athletes, and coaches.
As a beacon of hope for the community of Sleepy Eye and both Sleepy Eye Public School and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's will light up their lights at their football fields on Monday nights at 8:20 for 20 minutes. The two schools are also challenging the entire community to join in united fashion by turning on their front porch lights as well.
Minnesota schools are joining in to turn on stadium lights during select evening hours as a way to honor their students, staff and community members in this time of distance learning while school buildings are closed due to Covid-19 concerns. #BeTheLightMN
An important reminder: Please do not gather near or under the lights. Enjoy from afar, maintain proper social distancing and please please stay safe and keep others safe.
Here is a current of schools doing so, according to Twitter messages sent to the MSHSL's John Millea @MSHSLjohn
Ada-Borup
Aitkin
Albany
Alexandria
Apple Valley
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Bagley
Barnesville
Battle Lake
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Benson
Bethlehem Academy
Big Lake
Blooming Prairie
BOLD
Brandon-Evansville
Breck
Breckenridge
Browerville
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
Cambridge-Isanti
Cass Lake-Bena
Cedar Mountain
Centennial
Cloquet
Crookston
Crosby-Ironton
Dassel-Cokato
Dawson-Boyd
Deer River
Detroit Lakes
Eagan
Eastview
East Grand Forks
East Ridge
Eden Valley-Watkins
Edgerton
Fairmont
Faribault
Fillmore Central
Foley
Forest Lake
Fosston
Fulda
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
Goodrich-Grygla
Grand Meadow
Hastings
Hayfield
Henning
Henry Sibley
Hermantown
Hill-Murray
Holy Family Catholic
Holdingford
Hopkins
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Hutchinson
Irondale
Jackson County Central
Lake Park-Audubon
Lanesboro
Lewiston-Altura
Litchfield
Lyle-Pacelli
Kasson-Mantorville
Lakeville South
LeRoy-Ostrander
Lakeview
Little Falls
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
Mahtomedi
Mankato East
Mankato Loyola
Mankato West
Maple Lake
Maple River
Medford
Minneota
Minneapolis Washburn
Minnewaska Area
Montevideo
Moorhead
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta
Mounds View
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Mountain Lake
New Prague
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva
New York Mills
Nicollet
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal
North Branch
North St. Paul
Norwood Young America
Ortonville
Osseo
Owatonna
Park
Park Center
Park Rapids
Parkers Prairie
Pelican Rapids
Perham
Pierz
Pillager
Pine Island
Pipestone
Parkers Prairie
Proctor
Red Rock Central
Robbinsdale Armstrong
Robbinsdale Cooper
Roseau
Rosemount
Rothsay
Royalton
Rushford-Peterson
Rush City
St. Anthony Village
St. Charles
St. Clair
St. Croix Lutheran
St. Croix Prep
St. James
St. Peter
St. Thomas Academy
Sauk Centre
Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sebeka
Sleepy Eye
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's
South St. Paul
Southland
Springfield
Spring Grove
Staples-Motley
Stephen-Argyle
Stewartville
Swanville
Tartan
Thief River Falls
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
Tri-City United
Triton
United South Central
Wabasso
Waconia
Wadena-Deer Creek
Warroad
Waseca
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Westbrook-Walnut Grove
White Bear Lake
Willmar
Windom
Winona