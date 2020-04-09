On a Facebook post I asked parents to share photos and stories of how they are combining school and work at home.

A week ago I posted a request on our Facebook page asking parents to share photos and stories of how they are combining school and work at home. Katie Braulick responded with fun photos and stories of what she and Ryan and their four children are doing during this time.

“When we take away the busy-ness and distractions, we find out what really matters,” said Katie Braulick. “The silver lining of this is that the virus has taken away all of our distractions and left us with faith, family and friends.”

Katie said, “We have been spending time talking about how God cares for us and we have seen God use other people to bless us—like the family who dropped off a meal, the teachers who are working so hard to make schooling at home possible for us, the neighbors who are setting up yard signs to help people pray the Stations of the Cross, the nursing home residents who made a birthday sign to hang on the window for my 5-year-old. My kids are excited every morning to find a way to share Jesus’ love with others in a ‘social distance’ way.”

The Braulicks have six family members together in the house, 24/7, as Katie said.

“Spending this much time with anyone helps you get to know them better,” she said. “My husband [Ryan] is now working from home, so there are six of us here 24/7. It can get CRAZY and there are joys and struggles, but through it all we have seen so many blessings. The kids are treating each other like not only siblings, but friends.”

Ryan, who works in Agronomy for Christensen Farms, said he has been working from home for a little over two weeks.

“I raided my oldest boy William’s bedroom and made it into a makeshift office. He is back to the double bunks with my second oldest, Anthony,” said Ryan. “I needed a work place with four walls and a door. It makes me smile because that door can’t lock and even though the three oldest know to keep the interruptions to a minimum, Vincent, at one and a half, is oblivious. That results in him opening the door, sitting down to play Lego's behind me, and saying, ‘Hi Dad’ anytime he wants. A different distraction than what I'm use to, but a welcome one.”

Ryan said Katie is “running school” every morning on the main floor of their house and his “office’ is upstairs. So far, he said, he has not been roped into homework.

“We are hearing and seeing silver linings of people really being good to each other, around the world and here at home,” said Katie. “The other day I wanted to make masks for the drug store staff, but did not have all the supplies. Within 12 hours people had delivered everything I needed. Together we are stronger and with God all things are possible.”

Ryan said, “It's a transition [work and school at home], but in the end we are fortunate. How do we juggle it? Prayer.”

Katie agreed, “We are truly blessed to be safe at home. We pray for those who are suffering during this time and all those who are putting their lives on the lines to keep us safe.”