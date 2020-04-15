She tells the Times she thinks there was a ‘better way around it’

The Minnesota Legislature approved an insulin affordability bill Tuesday with the House voting 111-22 and Senate voting unanimously 67-0, and District 1B Deb Kiel (R-Crookston) was one of the representatives who voted against the bill.

Kiel told the Times she thought there could have been “a better way around it,” but admitted she wished she had more inside knowledge of why the conference committee formed the bill the way they did.

Kiel revealed that her brother had Type 1 Diabetes and died on his 60th birthday, plus her 19-year-old niece died of an insulin reaction. Needless to say, she’s all too familiar with the disease.

“This bill was much better than it started out and we’re wrestling not only with the cost of insulin but the cost of medication for cancer, asthma, and lots of other prescription drugs,” Kiel explained. “In the end I chose to vote no because I feel there’s a better way to do this. There are a lot of people in the middle between the manufacturer and the people who take it. I have real empathy for people having to pay for medications because we’ve gone through some serious issues in our own family.”

She added that she knows the bill will go through and the governor will sign it, and said it has been a “long slog” for “getting this fixed.”

“No one should every go without insulin ever,” Kiel continued. “In my niece’s case it wasn’t enough time. At 19-years-old she collapsed before it was able to save her. It can happen fast.”

Kiel said she also believes in the “buddy system” for people of all ages, especially for people on medication.

“It’s important to check on people especially with the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.



ALEC SMITH INSULIN AFFORDABILITY ACT

The insulin affordability bill, dubbed the “Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act”, was championed by the mother of an uninsured diabetic from Minneapolis who died after being forced to ration his supply of the drug. Nicole Smith-Holt, mother of Alec Smith who died at the age of 26 in 2017, said her son was rationing his insulin because he couldn’t afford the $1,300 per month after falling off his mom’s insurance.

The bill provides diabetics who have less than a 7-day supply of insulin with a 30-day emergency supply of the drug for no more than a $35 copayment plus provides ongoing supplies for residents whose family income is less than 400% of the federal poverty level. Copays would then be $50 for a 90-day supply.

An earlier version of the proposed bill nearly passed in 2019, but disputes arose over who should pay along with opposition from the pharmaceutical industry delaying it.