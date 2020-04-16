The City Council met on GoToMeeting Tuesday evening.

Just as the School Board did last week, the Sleepy Eye City Council held their Tuesday, April 14 meeting electronically. City Manager Bob Elston, the Mayor Wayne Pelzel and all Councilors, City Attorney Alissa Groen, City Clerk Michelle Strate, City Engineer Dave Palm, Public Works Director Mike Hardin, and Chief of Police Matt Andres met on the GoToMeeting platform or by phone.

The public could call in to hear the proceedings. Press were invited to attend at GoToMeeting and allowed to ask questions at the end of the meeting.

The council passed a resolution establishing the unfeasibility of holding in-person meetings and also extended the Mayor’s Declaration of Local Emergency to May 13.

The council approved a combination on-sale/off-sale liquor license for the Railway Bar and Grill until the business is able to open again. Elston said they want to sell beer and wine (sealed containers only), as well as take-out meals they now sell.

Ordinances passed included: Food Truck, Barking Dogs, and Nuvera franchise agreement.

Dave Palm reported the pre-construction meeting on the 2020 Street project was held Monday and the contractor expects work to begin this week on Summit Street. Palm said the 12th Avenue project pre-construction meeting is Thursday and storm sewer work may start next week.

Elston told the council interest on bonds looks good, so refinancing bonds will be sold at the end of April or early May; bonds for the street projects will likely be sold May 12.