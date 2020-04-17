As Altru focuses on the safety of their staff, patients and the community and in response to COVID-19, they are adjusting operations to manage traffic in their clinics. Altru Clinic in Crookston will adjust hours of operation as follows:

Well visits 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Acute illnesses (not related to COVID-19) 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Visits or tests related to COVID-19 will occur curbside from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

If you are experiencing a fever, cough, or shortness of breath and have had close-exposure to persons with confirmed COVID-19, or have had recent travels to areas with confirmed cases, please call the 24/7 Coronavirus Screening Hotline at 701.780.6358 before visiting an Altru location.

All providers at Altru Clinic in Crookston are available for virtual visits. If you are interested in scheduling a video visit or phone visit, please call 218.281.9100. For more information about virtual care at Altru, please visit altru.org/virtualcare.

Based in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Altru Health System is a physician-led, multispecialty group practice with an acute care hospital, Level II trauma center, specialty hospital, more than two dozen Grand Forks and regional practice locations, and a large home care network. Altru Health System was the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, extending Mayo Clinic knowledge and expertise to the patients we serve. For more information, visit altru.org.