Mathiowetz Construction Co. kicked off its 96th season with their Company-Wide Operations meeting on March 10.

Mathiowetz Construction Co. kicked off its 96th season with their Company-Wide Operations meeting on March 10. Among the topics discussed were safety, maintenance, and upcoming projects. Years of Service and Company Awards for the 2019 Season were also presented. Pictured, from left: Alan Carpenter, Foundation Award; Joel Stevens, Leadership Award; Jeff Wright, Professional Driver Award; Luke Holmquist, Safety Award; John Krzmarzick, Mentoring Award and Tyler Scharfencamp, Improvement Award.