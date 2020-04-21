In an effort to take the necessary precautions against the spread of COVID-19, CCM Health is now offering clinical appointments via a system called telehealth.

“Telehealth is a virtual clinic visit that you can have wherever you are and have a good internet connection,” said Dr. Leesa Novotny, MD at CCM Health. “These are done via a secure interactive website so you can communicate in real time with your provider.”

According to Novotny, patient safety is their main concern.

“As always, and even more during this pandemic,” she said. “With the telehealth service, we are able to provide some services in the comfort and safety of your own home.”

Making appointments via telehealth works the same way it would scheduling an in-clinic visit; by calling the hospital at (320) 269-8877 and requesting an appointment. Novotny stated that the appointment times are typically between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., like a normal visit, and that all of their providers offer this service, with a few exceptions.

After calling and scheduling a telehealth visit, prior to the appointment the patient will receive a link, either by text or email. After clicking the link it will then be directed to the secure website, and just like in a normal appointment a nurse will go over topics such as medication usage, followed by the provider joining the conversation.

“We are able to see a wide range of concerns via telehealth, including behavioral health, skin conditions, sinus infections, physical and occupation therapy, and certain types of follow-up visits,” Novotny explained. “Visits are screened by providers, as some patients will still need an in-person assessment for their concern.

“Also,” she continued, “there may be concerns identified by a provider during a telehealth visit that may prompt a clinic visit. A list of the conditions can be found by clicking the telehealth link on the CCM Health website, or by calling the clinic with any questions.”

Novotny added that having a list of medications ready would be helpful, as well as having a good internet connection.

Telehealth appointments will cost the same as an in-clinic visit, however Novotny recommends checking with insurance providers to determine whether they will cover the type of service being requested.

Regarding prescriptions providers are still able to prescribe medication through a telehealth appointment like normal.

“The benefits of this service are ensuring patient safety, as well as continued medical care from the comfort and safety of your home,” said Novotny.