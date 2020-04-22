The 2020 Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) Camp typically held in July at the University of Minnesota Crookston has been cancelled due to health safety concerns for the campers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rotary District 5580 RYLA chairperson Matti Pelland said the decision was not made lightly and many factors were considered.

“RYLA’s top priority is the safety of campers, staff, and our partners (ask any past camper or staff),” Pelland explained. “With that as a goal, we cannot confidently move forward with planning a large-scale event this summer.”

Pelland said that checks to clubs sponsoring campers will be refunded and communication is going out to any student who applied to attend RYLA.

“We are sending a survey to understand their interest in online learning opportunities we can offer.”