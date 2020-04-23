Richard Peter Silver, 85, of Alexandria died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Alomere Hospital of a brain hemorrhage, with his loving wife by his side. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Dick was born in Ortonville, MN to George & Rose Silver. The family moved to Clarkfield, MN where he grew up. Dick graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1952. He went to work for his dad driving a gas truck until he enlisted in the Army 1955. In January 1956 he was sent to Fort Hood, TX and came home to marry his sweetheart, Marlene Hanson, on January 14, 1956. After his time in the service, he returned home to work for his dad again. In 1957, they welcomed their first son, Greg and in 1961 their son, Paul was born. In 1972 they lost their son Greg during football practice of a heat stroke. In 1976 they adopted their son Peter at the age of 11 from Seoul Korea. While the boys were growing up, Dick was a scout master and later coached American Legion baseball. He shared his love of the game with his boys and the players he coached.

Dick also enjoyed taking Paul and Peter on numerous deer and goose hunting trips.

The Silver’s moved to Starbuck in June of 1985 and lived there for 20 years. They moved to Alexandria in 2005. They are members of Shalom Lutheran Church. After retirement Dick started a part-time job for 17 years at Prairie Lakes in Starbuck and Hoffman. They wintered in Arizona for 17 years where he enjoyed playing softball, golf and bridge. Dick was an avid sports fanatic and loved the Twins, Vikings and Gophers.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene, sons Paul (Melissa), Peter (Rima), grandson Evan and granddaughter, Ella, sister Cathy (Delas) Kirkeby, several nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by son, Greg, parents George and Rose Silver, sister Donna Fredrickson and husband Art, brother George and wife Betty, sisters-in-law Virginia Swenson and LaVonne Negaard, stepsister Eleanor Roschen Stroot.

Memorials are requested to be sent to Shalom Lutheran Church Building Fund.