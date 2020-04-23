This is a directory of business responses to the COVID19 closures and social distancing. This is an interactive map that will update every 24 hours. If you want information on a business not listed here, or if you are a business that wishes to be listed, please email cknutson@sleepyeyenews.com.



During this time we are doing our best to keep the community informed and safe. If there is information you're looking for that we can help provide the community, please email our Editor, Deb Moldaschel,dmoldaschel@sleepyeyenews.com