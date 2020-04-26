The Redwood Falls Assembly of God church has been part of the local community since the mid-1940s.

Over the decades, it has certainly had an impact on the people of the Redwood area and has been a part of the faith community.

According to Tyler Grant, who serves as pastor for the Assembly of God congregation, as of March 22, 2020 the church has officially changed its name.

“We are now Northwood Church,” said Grant. “We have a new logo that is intended to present a new image of the church. The church will continue as part of the Assembly of God denomination.”

"The church’s mission is to ‘Be Loved and Live Love,’ which means being wholehearted, others focused and yourself,” said Grant.

According to Grant, the church will continue with the same leadership model in place, adding the church wants to love by being em-powered by the Holy Spirit.

“This is a new season in our history,” said Grant, adding, “however, the 80 years that the congregation has been in Redwood Falls will not be forgotten.”

Northwood Church will build upon its faithful past in light of the future that God has in store for it.

While the church remains independent within the denomination, it is working in partnership with the Assembly of God in Willmar.

“I am excited about the possibilities for Northwood Church,” said Grant, adding he looks forward to seeing how God will use the church and its people today and in the future.

To learn more about Northwood Church visit its Website at www.northwoodchurchredwood.org.