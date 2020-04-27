Color-coded state map of counties continues to show Polk County in a darker shade as number of cases rises.

The Minnesota Department of Health's April 27 update on the latest state of the COVID-19 virus in the state and its 87 counties shows that the number of confirmed cases in Polk County continues to rise, with Monday's number at 24 lab-confirmed cases.

No one in Polk County has died from coronavirus.

As of April 27, there are 3,816 confirmed cases in Minnesota, and 286 deaths from the virus. Several of the cases are considered to be no longer active.