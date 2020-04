Redwood Valley senior Ashlyn Doering has signed with the Waldorf Women’s Collegiate Wrestling team in Forest City, Iowa and will compete for the Warriors in 2020-21.

Doering competed for the Cardinals, finishing second at the at the MWCA girls state tournament in early February.

The Warrior women’s wrestling team was ranked 17th in the NAIA Top 20 Coaches Poll in early February with four individuals also ranked.