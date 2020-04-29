The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative received a grant through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation so the Crookston ECI could show its appreciation for Crookston family child care providers.

The ECI used the funding to purchase items relating to music and delivered them to their door steps.

“We appreciate everything our family providers are doing during this pandemic as well as each and every other day they touch the lives of children and their families in our community,” said Gina Gunderson, local coordinator of the Crookston ECI. “Thank you Crookston child care providers.”