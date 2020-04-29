Rosaliene Boike, 95, of Clara City, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral services for immediate family only were held on Monday, April 27, with the Rev. Joel Gueningsman officiating. Burial was in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Clara City. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Rosie was born Aug. 8, 1924, on a farm south of Luverne, to Henry and Frieda (Kuhlmann) Dammermann. In 1933 the family moved to a farm by Maynard. Rosie was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church and became an Active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Clara City. On Aug. 1, 1943, she married Herman Boike of Maynard. The couple farmed north of Gluek for 44 years until they moved into Clara City in 1988. Herman passed away Sept. 16, 2001, due to complications from a brain trauma.

Rosie was active in both church and community organizations including Chippewa County Fair, County Extension program, Homemakers Club, 4-H, Red Cross, PTA, Sunday School teacher, Bible Study, and WELCA. Her many hobbies included cake decorating, quilting gardening, dancing, sewing, playing cards, baking and cooking. She and Herman enjoyed many years traveling in the US and abroad,

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; two sisters, Lorraine Dammermann and Linda Hubel; two brothers, Arnold and Harold Dammermann; and numerous relatives and friends

Rosie is survived by her children, David (and CJ Harding) Boike, of Excelsior, and Cheryl (and Marc) Remhof, of Inver Grover Heights; four grandchildren, Erika Boike, Steven (and Erin) Boike, Justin (and Octavia Subia) Remhof, and Jessica (and Josh) Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Mason Boike, and Ari and Luna Rose Anderson; sister, Evelyn Bredeson; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.