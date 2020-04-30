I read this on a friend’s Facebook post.

I read this on a friend’s Facebook post — thank you, Bev Ibberson — and have seen it a few more times. I’m sure it is making the rounds on social media because it is just what we need to hear. I don’t know who the original author is.

“Everyone’s feelings are okay, and we all get to feel the way we feel, but please remember to be kind:

“Some people don’t agree with things opening — that’s okay. Be kind.

“Some people are still planning to stay home — that’s okay. Be kind.

“Some are scared of getting the virus and a second wave happening — that’s okay. Be kind.

“Some are sighing with relief to go back to work knowing they may not lose their business or their homes — that’s okay. Be kind.

“Some are thankful they can finally have a surgery they have put off — that’s okay. Be kind.

“Some will be able to attend interviews after weeks without a job — that’s okay. Be kind.

“Some will wear masks for weeks — that’s okay. Be kind.

“Some people will rush out to get the hair or nails done — that’s okay. Be kind.

“The point is, everyone has different viewpoints or feelings and that’s okay. Be kind.

“We each have a different story. So remember, be kind.”

Remember this is a general message for everyone across our country. In Minnesota we are not ready for haircuts and elective surgeries. This will all come, and that’s okay, be kind.

Sometimes I get too alarmed by things I read on Facebook. I worry that people believe things that I think are untrue and dangerous. I trust our governor; others are unsure if he is making the right decisions. But we can all care about each other and our individual struggles.

Be kind.