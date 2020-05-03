Afew days ago (April 27), I “left” the Redwood Area Board of Education meeting held in Redwood Falls at a little bit before 9 p.m.

By the time it was actually nine, I was home relaxing in my chair.

So, Troy, how is that even possible?

After all, you live on the other side of Redwood County.

There are times when I am willing to admit technology is pretty awesome, and Monday night was one of those times.

You see, I attended that school board meeting without ever leaving my house.

The same can be said for two recent city council meetings. I have commented more than once to my best half that it is really nice to know at this point when I am finished with a meeting that I don’t have to get in a car and spend another half an hour or more before I can get settled.

I recognize this probably is not going to last forever, but I will tell you I am going to take advantage of it as long as it lasts.

I will admit I have really enjoyed working from home for the past few weeks. I love waking up in the morning knowing that I have been able to sleep in a little longer than I normally would. (I even woke up one morning recently and the sun was already shining. I am not certain I can even remember the last time that happened when I was working from the office in town.)

I also appreciate the fact that almost all of the Krause clan is also at home now. During the day when they are having school, I have been able to listen in on what is happening, and I have also been able to be much more involved in what they are doing – even if that means I have to do my work a little later into the evening.

Then again, if I work until 10 p.m. here I can still be in bed by 10:15 and wake up at a decent time.

I enjoy getting to hang out with my best half more often. Let’s just say the lunch has improved dramatically.

There is one thing I am still adjusting to in the morning. In the Redwood office I will most often take my coffee black. At home, I have more access to the coffee accessories, and so I will much more often imbibe in them.

What was regularly a Saturday morning occurrence has become a nearly everyday habit. I have gone through more creamer and sugar in the past five weeks than I likely did in the entire previous year, and that is not an exaggeration.

Granted, being cooped up in the same house does have its drawbacks, but, in the end, that has even become a positive. On a regular basis I leave the house and go for a walk on what has, for the most part, been a deserted gravel road. Yes, I have also gotten more exercise in the last five weeks than I have since the last day of wrestling practice when I was a senior in high school.

Communication has not always been the easiest, but I will say the people I am contacting have been very flexible. (It really is amazing how much you can get done via e-mail.) Thanks to all of you who have been sharing your stories.

I will admit I am still more than a little anxious about this whole COVID-19 situation, and I want to keep my family healthy. Honestly, if I never went back and worked from home the rest of my career I would be OK with that.

Yet, I also know there are a lot of you who are struggling, because your places of employment have been closed and you don’t have any source of income. For your sake, I pray things will get better soon.