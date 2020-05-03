First 'Cruise Night' of the season on April 30 brought out around 40 vehicles.

The Teambackers, UMN Crookston’s Golden Eagles athletic booster club, is looking to make the Crookston Classic Cruisers’ weekly “Cruise-Night” parades throughout the community even more festive by encouraging “Teambacker Tailgating” during the cruises.

The Classic Cruisers kicked off their season on Thursday, April 30, meeting at Brian Anderson’s storage facility on University Avenue and embarking shortly after 6 p.m. on an hour-long cruise around Crookston. The “parade” featured approximately 40 classic cars and hot rods, a larger turnout than initially expected.

The next cruise is scheduled for Thursday evening, May 7.

The Teambackers Board meets Monday evening, May 4. Derek Martin, associate development officer at UMN Crookston, wants everyone to brainstorm on ways the Teambackers can be a part of the cruise nights, and the initial focus is on Teambacker Tailgating in driveways as the cruise parade comes by.

If you want to participate, you’re asked to RSVP with your physical address so it can be forwarded to the Classic Cruisers to make sure they drive by at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050D4CAAAA2BA4FA7-umcteambackers

As the line of vehicles made their way through various neighborhoods last Thursday, several individuals and families came out onto their steps and in their yards and driveways to greet the cruisers, cheer them on, and, on occasion, rev up their engines.