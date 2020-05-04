Crookston Public Schools have decided to cancel June summer school programming due to COVID-19 and the efforts they are making to keep students, staff and families safe.

“This means that our annual Safety Town and Summer Camp programs will not be scheduled,” explained Lori Morgan, Administrative Assistant for Crookston Public Schools. “On behalf of District #593, please stay safe, healthy and happy!”



No Golden Link trips

Also, the Golden Link has decided to cancel all trips this year, reports Manager Corrina Doyea.

“We are trying to reschedule our trip to Albuquerque and Santa Fe for next year,” she says.