Divine Providence Community Home of Sleepy Eye took advantage of last Thursday’s sunshine and arranged an impromptu North Courtyard Polka Fest, complete with musicians Jan and Linus Kral of Sleepy Eye, dancing balloons, and ice cream treats. Divine’s Grandfriends enjoyed the old-time music from their opened room window,s which meets Covid-19 isolation requirements for skilled nursing facilities. ShellyRae Zinniel, DPCH Activity Coordinator, said, “Typically, it wouldn’t register as something that garners much excitement, however that’s pre-COVID-19 thinking! This adapted polka music program provided an opportunity to enjoy fresh air, and live old-time music, since our facility’s lock down, March 10.”

“Like all long term care facility staff, we are scrambling to provide as many quality of life experiences as we can during our isolation,” she said.

Grandfriend Adeline Grossman perhaps said it best, while enjoying the music from her bedroom window, “It puts your mind to different things and you’re not thinking of the really bad things; it makes you feel happy!”