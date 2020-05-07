A “grab-and-go” lunch with cap and gown photos will be held May 22 for graduating seniors. Details are still be worked on for that event.

Crookston High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on July 25, said a media release sent out by CHS Principal Eric Bubna Thursday.

A survey went out to seniors and their parents earlier this week with options for a virtual graduation May 22 or an in-person ceremony tentatively scheduled for July 25. Bubna said 80 percent of seniors and their parents chose the July option.

Here is the letter from the high school that went out this morning:

Seniors and Parents,

Thanks for completing the survey about graduation. Over 80 percent voted to postpone graduation until July 25th, so that is what we'll do. With regard to May 22nd, we are still working on the details but our current plan is to have lunch at CHS for all the seniors along with a professional photographer that will provide each family with a cap and gown photo. The lunch will likely have to be 'grab and go' depending on restrictions at the time. Details on July 25th will be developed as the situation continues to evolve. At this time we are planning to hold the ceremony early in the afternoon rather than in the evening. Thanks again for your continued support and let us know if you have any questions.