Boating & Bobbers had to cancel this summer's boat rides on Sleepy Eye Lake.

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating & Bobbers organization made the difficult, but necessary, decision to cancel this summer’s season of pontoon rides on Sleepy Eye Lake. They look forward to next year with hope. Please remember there are still some expenses for the program, so donations continue to be welcomed. The pontoon and some crew members are pictured at last summer’s Corn Day parade.