With the COVID-19 pandemic, it's certainly a memorable spring for the Crookston High School Class of 2020.

Because of Covid-19, High schoolers have been forced to spend the last part of their year at home. This is especially significant for seniors, because it has caused us to miss the end of our high school careers. I interviewed a few of my fellow seniors, and asked them how they feel about the situation.

Anna Huck:

Q: What have you been doing to fill your time?

A: Lots of things! I’ve been keeping up with my schoolwork, hanging out with my friends from safe distances, catching up on my movies to watch and books to read lists, screwing up my sleep schedule, and prepping for life away from home.

Q: What have you missed most about school?

A: I miss seeing my friends everyday and interacting with my teachers. I really miss reading the morning announcements with Ben and Eliza. I also really miss wearing normal clothes.

Q: How do you feel about the end of your senior year being cut short?

A:I’m trying not to get too down about it, but it’s hard not to feel sad about missing out on the last 3 months of public school. I feel cheated out of the experience that I’ve looked forward to for as long as I can remember. I am proud to be a part of the class of 2020 and I will miss every single person who made my years in the Crookston School district memorable. The senior class deserves better, but we made the most of what we had when we had it.

Walker Winjum:

Q: What have you been doing to fill your time?

A: To fill my time I have been watching netflix, doing homework, working out, and playing video games too. I also just started working my summer job again so that’s been keeping me busy.

Q: What have you missed most about school?

A: I’ve definitely missed seeing friends/teachers the most. Missing the spring sports season sucks too, but it’s the time that I would be spending with my friend that I really wish I could get back, especially with it being my senior year.

Q: How do you feel about the end of your senior year getting cut short?

A: I was pretty bummed about it. There were a bunch of things I was looking forward to about the end of this year that I won’t get to experience now.

Scott Cordova:

Q: What have you been doing to fill your time?

A: Watching netflix and doing homework.

Q: What have you missed most about school?

A: Seeing my friends and teachers.

Q: How do you feel about the end of your senior year getting cut short?

A: I’m not as disappointed as most.

Emily Gillette

Q: What have you been doing to fill your time?

A: I have been sleeping, reading, and watching movies.

Q: What have you missed most about school?

A: I’ve missed seeing my friends and teachers.

Q: How do you feel about the end of your senior year getting cut short?

A: It feels not great.

Elizabeth Erdman:

Q: What have you been doing to fill your time?

A: To fill my time while being out of school I have been spending a lot of time outside, walking our dog, coloring, and a lot of reflection over my high school career.

Q: What have you missed most about school?

A: The thing I miss most about school is by far seeing all of my friends. I am one who relies heavily on social interaction and not being able to have that as much is very difficult.

Q: How do you feel about the end of your senior year getting cut short?

A: Having my senior year cut short is something I never could have imagined. Not in a million years. As humans we like to think we are invincible and as if we have all the answers. For the future to be so unknown is frightening. All anyone can do is appreciate what they have now and all we can do is hope and pray that this doesn't become a normal.

Ben Brantner

Q: What have you been doing to fill your time?

A: I’ve been sleeping more than ever, which has been great. I’ve also enjoyed spending time outside on nice days.

Q: What have you missed most about school?

A: I’ve mostly missed the people, both my friends and the teachers. I’ve also missed my classes, especially the music ones. I’ve still been playing some music, but it isn’t the same as being in class and rehearsing with the group.

Q: How do you feel about the end of your senior year getting cut short?

A: I’m not really sure what to think. Obviously I’m not happy about it, but I understand why it’s happening. I just want things to go back to normal as soon as possible.