The St. James and Madelia area community funds are putting forth a duel effort to help out the Watonwan County Food Shelves. Tom Osborne of the Madelia Community funds and Andy Swanson of the St. James Community Foundation started brainstorming ideas in March, as the threat of coronavirus came to Watonwan County. "We said we needed to do something to help our food shelves in case there's a big need to do something to get food for them and to make sure they have enough food for the people that don't," said Osborne. Each fund pledged to match up donations up to $5,000 each. "We just felt there was a really huge need for this and we felt it was important to involve the whole county," said Osborne. The fundraiser has already raised around $8,000, with $6,000 coming from American Family Insurance. American Family Insurance reached out to Osborne almost immediately with an initiative to help the community. Brian McCabe of American Family pledged $1,000 each to the St. James, Madelia, and New Ulm food shelves. American Family Insurance as a company then matched McCabe's donation. Madelia and St. James community funds each matched the $1,000 donation. "He really rung the bell," said Osborne. "Kudos to him." "We've always, our office and our company, have always given back," said McCabe. "We think it's important to give back to the communities that we serve. When this pandemic hit, our office was looking for ways that we could maximize our dollars and have an impact on where it was needed. Around that time, our company offered a 2 to 1 match that we would donate to. So we identified between our three communities, that donating the food shelves would be the most impactful." Donations can be made at any Watonwan County bank location via drive up, night drop, U.S. Mail, bill pay, or phone call. "When we hit our goal we're not going to stop," said Tom Osborne. "At the end of the day, if the food shelves have extra funds, great. There's always going to be a need."