

This past week several thousand community made face masks were collected at fire departments across Minnesota. Granite Falls fire department was part of this wide reaching collection effort that relied fully on donations. “Some were individually wrapped, but many came by the dozens” said firefighter Tyler Knutson. Many volunteers spend time making or purchasing masks to donate, one donor, the Living at Home/Block Nurse program gathered 122 masks for their granite falls fire department drop off. It’s no wonder the message of gratitude from the GF fire department facebook page reads “When a community in need says, “Jump!” Granite Falls says, “How high!?” Then, they aim past that”. Hundreds of face masks were collected locally and will be in use by the end of the week.