She’s a familiar face to some and new face to others at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Jennifer Hillestad’s relationship with SEMC began back in 2001 when she worked as a CNA while pursuing her RN degree. A few years later, she worked as SEMC’s Cardiac Rehab Nurse. Most recently, since spring of 2019, she’s provided locum Emergency Department coverage.

SEMC is now pleased to welcome Hillestad, CNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, as a full-time emergency medicine provider. Hillestad will provide care for both Emergency Department and Urgent Care Clinic patients. Although not establishing a family practice, she will see some clinic patients on occasion as well.

“I’m originally from Springfield, so I’m looking forward to serving familiar faces in the community. Sleepy Eye feels like home to me, too.”

Hillestad attended Grand Canyon University for her undergraduate degree and earned her medical degree from Graceland University, Independence, Missouri. She’s also a certified Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurse (WOCN) and proud retired Army Reserve Major.

Hillestad has provided emergency medicine services at area healthcare facilities including Avera Granite Falls Health Center and Murray County Medical Center. She’s especially enjoyed her previous experiences with the team of healthcare professionals at SEMC.

“SEMC has a great group of professional healthcare providers. All the staff and doctors are of the same great dynamic and so excited to treat friends, family and their community,” said Hillestad. “There’s a strong and vital health system here in Sleepy Eye. Everyone who works here is passionate about what they do. SEMC’s great team dynamic is one of the main reasons I decided to seek full-time employment here.”

Outside of her practice, she enjoys spending time outdoors, exercising, running, playing shooting sports and being with her kids. She and her husband have six children, ages 2, 3, 5, 17, 19 and 21.

“We are excited and blessed to have Jennifer join our team of medical providers at SEMC. We’ve been impressed with her since she started providing ER coverage for us last spring,” said Kevin Sellheim, SEMC Administrator. “To have the opportunity to bring her on as an employed ER provider and have her help us serve our community on a regular basis is a win for all of us. Welcome aboard, Jennifer!”

Hillestad believes high quality rural healthcare, like that found at SEMC, comes down to expansive provider knowledge and a genuine concern for all patients.

“My philosophy of care is to provide high quality, emergency medicine to all patients who come into the emergency room—regardless of background, gender, race and spirituality. As rural providers, we have a significant wealth of knowledge and become subject matter experts in all areas of care. This results in high quality care close to home because we truly care about the residents of our communities.”