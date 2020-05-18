Times Report

Monday

May 18, 2020 at 12:36 PM


    The University of Minnesota Crookston held a virtual commencement ceremony May 16 for the Class of 2020 celebrating their 53rd graduating class that included video messages from Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause, U of M President Joan Gabel, and Minnesota Congressional delegates, plus an online performance by the UMN Marching Band playing “Hail to Thee,” which was the theme for the celebration - a reference from the state song chosen “to reflect the University’s admiration for the incredible resilience in these stressful times.”

    UMN Crookston included access to a 2020 graduate tribute with photos and videos, and their virtual commencement is accessible online until June 30, 2020 at https://vgrad.z19.web.core.windows.net/umn/i/index.html.

    Crookston-area candidates for graduation Spring Semester 2020 included:

    • Kalie Anna Crayton, Fisher, Health Management

    • Richard Devin Brown, Crookston, Aviation

    • Drew Chesley, Crookston, Marketing: Sport and Recreation Management

    •  Jordan Landon DeBoer, Crookston, Agricultural Communications

    • April Ebanks-Agurcia, Crookston, Elementary Education

    • Kristen Elizabeth Lake, Crookston, Natural Resources

    • Denette Fay Larson, Crookston, Applied Studies

    • Joseph Larson, Crookston, Applied Studies

    • Emma Jean Liedtke, Crookston, Exercise Science and Wellness

    • Dylan John McKenzie Mendez, Crookston, Information Technology Management

    • Jason Tyler Rarick, Crookston, Agricultural Business

    • Tenniel Rose Winger, Crookston, Health Management