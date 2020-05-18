Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month for April are Matthew Sellner, Juan Cortez, Jacob Meyer, and Evan Fischer.

Matthew Sellner is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for five years. He joined FFA to learn more about the ins and outs of agriculture and farming, as well as to be in the fun activities FFA has to offer. Matthew’s SAE is working at Schutz Family Foods, bagging groceries and loading them into customer vehicles.

Matthew’s favorite FFA activity is State FFA Convention and he is looking forward to receiving his State FFA Degree. Matthew was on the Fish and Wildlife CDE Team. He enjoyed learning about different animals, insects, and birds that live in Minnesota. He has learned many useful skills while being in Ag. classes and FFA including cooking, woodworking, electrical wiring, teamwork, and leadership.

Matthew is proud of qualifying for State for the Fish & Wildlife CDE every year since 8th grade. The award that he is the most proud of is earning his State FFA Degree. He and the other seniors will be honored with this degree in an online celebration during the Virtual Minnesota State FFA Convention May 19-21.

Juan Cortez is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. He joined FFA to try something new. Juan’s SAE was working at Hackers Tree Farm and Nursery where he did shearing, planting seeds, did cuttings, landscaping, and planting trees in the summer. In the fall, he was loading and unloading trees, selling trees, filling and moving pots, pruning, and shearing trees.

Juan’s favorite FFA activity is the Animal Carnival where he loved to be around all the animals and the elementary kids. Juan was on the Forestry CDE Team. He enjoyed meeting new people and learning new things. He has learned many useful skills while being in Ag. Classes and FFA and that teamwork is essential.

The awards that Juan is the most proud of are the Phoenix Award for a rising student in FFA and the State FFA Degree.

Jacob Meyer is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. He joined FFA to try something new. Jacob actually has had four parts to his SAE. At Chuck Spaeth Ford, he detailed cars. At Hackers Tree Farm and Nursery, Jacob loaded and unloaded trailers, moved/filled pots, and helped with customer orders. At Paul’s Electric, he mowed the lawn, did prefab work, delivered parts, and dug trenches. Finally, at Schwartz Farms, Jacob checked sows, fed piglets, and did sow records.

Jacob’s favorite FFA activity is Animal Carnival where he loved working with his friends while teaching kids about animals. Jacob learned throughout high school how fun the Ag. classes are to be in and that learning can be fun. He has been part of the Soils CDE Team and liked helping the team qualify for state.

The award that Jacob is the most proud of is earning his State FFA Degree.

Evan Fischer is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for six years. He joined FFA because his family has always been involved with FFA and he wanted to be a part of it as well. Evan’s SAE is working at Hackers Tree Farm and Nursery where he unloaded and loaded trailers, moved trees, moved pots, made wreaths, cleaned greenhouses, and completed other tasks as assigned.

Evan’s favorite FFA activity is State FFA Convention and he is looking forward to receiving his State FFA Degree this year at the Virtual Convention. Evan was on the Forestry CDE Team. He enjoyed learning about different trees and tools. Evan says while being in Ag. Classes and FFA, he learned a lot about leadership.

Evan is proud of qualifying for State for the Forestry CDE and the award that he is the most proud of is earning his State FFA Degree.