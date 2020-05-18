Governor Tim Walz announced May 13 the next phase of the COVID-19 response in Minnesota.

Citing progress made to prepare for peak of infection, the governor announced a measured, cautious turning of the dial toward a new normal. With the stay home executive order set to expire today (May 18), the governor will replace it with an order continuing to encourage Minnesotans to stay close to home but allowing for gatherings of friends and family of 10 people or less.

Walz will also open retail stores and other main street businesses if they have a social distancing plan and operate at 50 percent occupancy.

“Minnesotans, thank you for your continued sacrifices,” Walz said. “You have saved thousands of lives. You successfully pushed out the peak of this virus and bought our state time to get ready to treat those who fall ill. We know there’s no stopping the storm of COVID-19 from hitting Minnesota, but we have made great progress to prepare for it. This is not the time for sudden movements. We are not flipping a switch and going back to normal all at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time. “As we take cautious steps forward, it is more important than ever that we protect those most at risk, support workers and all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”

In conjunction with this announcement, the governor signed orders to protect Minnesotans most at risk from the virus and safeguard workers.

The first order strongly encourages Minnesotans at greatest risk of serious illness to continue staying home.

The second order ensures workers can raise concerns regarding the safety of their work environments without fear of discrimination or retaliation. It also protects workers from loss of income if they refuse to work under unsafe or un-healthy conditions.

When the order ends, the governor announced that he will be replacing it with a new order that brings back more social interactions. Titled “Stay Safe MN,” Minnesotans are still asked to stay close to home and limit travel to what is essential.

The order allows gatherings with friends and family in groups of 10 or less with social distancing.

In all cases, Minnesotans are asked not to gather in large groups. An additional executive order announced will allow retail stores, malls and main street businesses to reopen for in-person shopping as long as they have a COVID-19 preparedness plan in place.

The Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED) estimates this action will enable up to 37,000 more workers to safely return to work over the next several weeks. Additional guidance is available at mn.gov/deed.

The governor also announced he is directing his cabinet to assemble similar guidance on how to safely re-open bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons June 1. The governor also extended his peacetime emergency authority until June 12.

