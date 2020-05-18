Recognizing 91 years of success in school-based agricultural education, Minnesota FFA will hold its annual convention virtually May 19-21.

Organization leaders will use a virtual format to conduct a portion of the activities which normally take place during the state FFA convention typically held in late April at the University of Minnesota.

“We are proud to provide an experience that can be accessed in real time, along with an opportunity for all students to take part in interactive workshops and panels, while recognizing student involvement and leadership,” said Juleah Tolosky, Minnesota FFA executive director.

The FFA Career and Leadership Development events which are an important part of a typical state convention will not be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Had the convention been held as usual, a number of Redwood Valley FFA teams would have competed at the state level. The list of teams includes:

• The crops team placed second at regions and qualified for state. The team members are: Luke Grannes, Jaydon Estebo and Carter Brandt.

• The small animal vet science team placed third in regions and qualified for state. The team members are: Jenith Beske, Catherine Maddock, Ashtyn Altmann, Hannah Clennon and Maggie Wertish.

• The fish and wildlife team placed fifth at regions and qualified for state. The team members are: Conner Salmon, Jack Frank, Ashlyn Doering, Natalie Sullivan and Mason Beerman.

• The poultry team qualified for state. The team members are: Lizzy Guggisberg, Kate Ahrens, Maverick Goblirsch and Ella Fuhr.

• The dairy milk quality team placed ninth at regions and qualified for state. Team members are: Amos Krause, Rachel Anderson and Anna Krause.

• Colby Schroeder placed second in employment skills at regions and qualified for state.

• Courtney Manee placed fifth at regions in horse judging and qualified for state.

In addition some Redwood Valley teams had been preparing to compete this year but due to the pandemic their contests were cancelled:

• The general livestock team included Chad Maddock, Jacob Deinken, Austin Altmann, Lincoln Ourada and Jeremiah Lothert.

• The best informed Greenhand team included Grace Caraway, Lincoln Ourada, Conner Salmon, Anahi Nunez, Jenessa Ludewig, Julian Brown, Aidan Koplin, Marshal Goblirsch, Jenith Beske and Mason Beerman.

• The dairy handler team included Emma Bucholz and Harley Raney.

The virtual format will include award ceremonies honoring individual success in Supervised Agricultural Experiences within agriscience projects, as well as proficiency awards, state FFA degrees and state FFA stars.

The FFA will also celebrate excellence in community service, agricultural literacy efforts and overall FFA chapter program excellence. Significant contributions of supporters will be honored through the Minnesota FFA Alumni Hall of Fame and Minnesota FFA Foundation recognition programs.

The convention, with “Illuminate” as its theme, will feature keynote speeches from FFA state and national officers, as well as the announcement of the 2020-21 Minnesota FFA officer team.

Convention content will be available on the Minnesota FFA YouTube Channel and will be shared on the organization’s Face-book and Instagram pages.

“Changing the format of the event allows us to recognize students before the end of the school year and to eliminate financial or regulatory barriers that may have prevented students or entire programs from being able to participate,” said Tolosky. “The current pandemic and its associated challenges also provided an opportunity for the current student officers on FFA chapter, region and state levels to take part in executive-level decision-making and practice servant leadership,” said Tolosky.

The FFA State Convention begins at 8 a.m. May 19.

