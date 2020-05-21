Kenneth Lafrentz died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, under the care of Chateau Waters Hospice at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell, MN.

Funeral Services for Kenneth "Ken" Lafrentz, 90, of Sartell, previously of rural Echo, will be held at a later date at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Posen Township.

Kenneth George “Ken” Lafrentz was born on August 28, 1929, on the family farm in Posen Township to George and Flora (Markgraf) Lafrentz. Ken was baptized on September 22, 1929, and confirmed on April 18, 1949, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Ken attended school through the eighth grade at St. Luke’s Parochial School, then attended Wood Lake High School through tenth grade. Ken worked on the farm after high school. In 1947, Ken was united in marriage to Mavis Zimmer until her death in 1950. On July 10, 1954, Ken was united in marriage to Bernadine “Bernie” Bolter at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. The couple raised their children on the family farm. While a farmer at heart, Ken also sold dairy equipment and ran Ken’s Trucking with the Wood Lake Shipping Association. He also was the Wood Lake Shipping Association manager. Ken and Bernie moved to St. Cloud in 2000 after their retirement. In his free time, Ken could be found fishing, bowling, and playing cards. He also enjoyed visiting with neighbors and family. Ken served on the Posen Township board and DHIA board, as well as on the church council for various churches.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernie of Sartell; children Bonnie (Keith) Schmidt of Winsted, Terry (Steve) Lewis of Greenfield, Patricia Lafrentz of Austin, Texas, Susan (Saleh) Shamekh of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Joel (Traci) Lafrentz of St. Cloud; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Mavis, brother Milo, sisters Lorna Braun and Verla Wiegers, and brother-in-law Burton Bolter.

Arrangements with Sun-set Funeral Association, Echo, Minnesota