Members of the Redwood Area Board of Education recognized one of their own Monday night (May 18).

At the start of its regular meeting, Jim Boots, board chair, presented a certificate of appreciation to Tony Miller, who had submitted a letter of resignation earlier in the month.

That resignation was later also approved by the school board.

Miller resigned his position, effective as of May 10, in order to prevent a conflict of interest, as he has expressed interest in the director of teaching and learning position for the Redwood Area School District.

Miller served on the local school board for six years prior to submitting his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Miller wrote, “the last six years in service to the district have been a welcome challenge and rewarding to say the very least. I have respected and enjoyed my time working with each member of the board over the years. I have especially enjoyed seeing the district progress in the mission of helping students. Helping support and challenge students has been very rewarding.”

During the meeting the board directed the administration to set up a process for people who may be interested in filling in that role until the November election to apply to serve.

An application has been made available on the school Web site, which can then be downloaded and then submitted to the school. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 5.

The board will then hold a special meeting June 8 to make an appointment.

Learn more about the process on the school Web site at www.redwoodareaschools.com.

In other action during its meeting, the school board:

• Accepted the resignation of Holly Johnson from her role as a Kindergarten teacher.

• Accepted the resignations of Robert Elwell, Eric Johnson and Cameron Maurer from their role as assistant football coaches.

• Accepted the resignation of Mark Buyck from his role as junior varsity football coach.

• Approved the employment of Mary Fixsen as a Redwood Valley full-time physical education, health and DAPE teacher at a salary of $43,000.

• Approved the employment of Damian Dagel as a full-time high-school special education teacher at a salary of $44,500.

• Approved the employment of Jamie Breitkreutz as a full-time elementary-school special education teacher at a salary of $47,500.