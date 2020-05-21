The final national results of the civilian marksmanship program’s (CMP) 2019 Aces Postal matches are now posted.

The Redwood County VFW/4-H junior team participated in the national progressive pistol program.

The Aces Postal is a satellite air pistol gun match for junior competitors CMP Aces provide several competition opportunities over the course of four quarters.

George Turbes finished as top shooter in international standing for the first quarter. Turbes had the high average 321/400 for 2019 year.

For standing supported, Todd Deterling won both the first and fourth quarters.

Matthew Turbes finished first in the third quarter.

Deterling posted the annual average of 288/400 to claim the annual high average for the event.

In basic pistol Shaun Mathews won the first quarter honors.

Griffin Deterling posted top scores in the third and fourth quarter.

Mathews posted the best 2019 average for basic pistol with a 305/400.

Competitors fire at their home ranges on CMP-provided paper targets or electronic targets before being returned to CMP for recording.

For 2019 Aces competitions the top scorer of each quarter receives recognition, according to event.

The best average score of the event over the four quarters is also recognized.

A complete list of results from each quarter can be found on the CMP’s competition tracker page.

Due to the current health concerns most 2020 CMP programs are currently suspended.