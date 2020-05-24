On Monday afternoon, the city of St. James swore in new officer and St. James native Chet Anderson.

After graduating from St. James High School, Anderson earned his degree in law enforcement.

While at college, Anderson volunteered for St. James EMS and worked part-time for the police and sheriff's department.

Upon graduation, Anderson got a full-time job in Scottsdale, Arizona, serving the community as a police officer for 20 years before retiring in 2014.

"The plan was always to move back," said Anderson. "My dad is getting older so I wanted to help out with the farm."

After retiring from the police department in Scottsdale, Anderson worked for American Airlines for four years before moving back to the St. James area.

Anderson joined the sheriff's department as a dispatcher.

"I realized that the bug for law enforcement never left. I like police work. I like catching bad guys. I still feel I have plenty to provide for a police department."

On Monday, Anderson's full circle journey became complete.

"There's a sense of pride knowing that you're helping out the hometown folks. You know a lot of people and you really want the town to succeed. One way to do that is to make sure it's safe and enjoyable for people to live and visit."

Anderson also hopes to bring some stability to the St. James Police Department.

Coming from Scottsdale, a city of around 250,000 people, there isn't much Anderson hasn't seen.

In transitioning to a smaller community like St. James, Anderson is taking the values he has learned over the years to his service to the St. James community: community service, fairness, and handling situations in a professional manner.

"If you do the job fairly, impartially and professionally, that handles quite a bit of the job."