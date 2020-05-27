Last Wednesday, St. James High School held its annual Senior Scholarship Ceremony online, with a link being published to the school's website.

Guidance counselor Steve Witcraft opened the ceremony with a short speech.

"The last eight weeks have been unprecedented," said Witcraft. "It has made all students and staff adjust to a new reality. In this challenging time, there are not many things to cause optimism. But the scholarship day does cause a wave of positivity. It helps students think ahead to next year and all the possibilities that are open to them.

Out of this year's senior class, 30 students will be attending college. Twenty-three students will be going to school in Minnesota, three are attending school in South Dakota, and one in Wisconsin. Three students are undecided.

Eight students will attend Mankato State University, five will attend Southern Minnesota State University, three will attend the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities, two will attend Gustavus Adolphus College, two at South Dakota State University.

One student each will be attending St. Cloud State, University of Minnesota- Duluth, St. John's University, Concordia University, Augustana University, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse.

Twenty-four students will attend technical or community colleges. Eleven students will attend South Central College, six to Minnesota West Community & Technical College, three to Lake Superior College, two going to Southeast Tech, and one each to Central Lakes Community College and Rochester Community & Technical College.

Popular majors among the class of 2020 are business and marketing, teaching, welding, and automotive.

Three students will enter the military.

Principal Karla Beck also shared words of encouragement to the senior class before reading scholarship winners.

A total of $77,650 worth of scholarships were awarded.

Scholarships:

- Darfur Sports Club- $500: Peyton Engelking

- Gary and Joyce Sturm Family- $500: Makenna Rotert

- St. James Boys Basketball Booster Club- $500: Daevon Anderson

- St. James Football Booster Club- $500: Drew Nielsen

- St. James Eagles Riders- $250: Korryn Karau

- St. James Taher School Food Service- $750: Erik Estrada, Sawyer Evans, Francisco Hernandez Rodriguez

- St. James Youth Baseball Association- $500: Derrick Halvorson

- Education Minnesota- St. James- $750: Kierra Curry, Erik Estrada, Gustavo Martinez

- American Red Cross- Young Minds Change Lives Educational Scholarship- $250: Briar Lenz

- St. James Area Chamber of Commerce- Future of Business- $200: Juan Herrera, Troy Parulski

- St. James Arts and Theater Association- $250: Lucia Kulseth, Makenna Rotert

- Robin Schmitke Osland Memorial Scholarship- $500: Noel Westcott

- Wingert Realty & Land Services- $1,000: Jayger Dannhoff

- Sunde, Olson, Kircher, Zender- $500: Mauricio Vite

- American Federation of State, County, & Municipal Employees, Council 65, Local No. 1204, AFL-CIO- $200: Jackson Miest

- NuWay Cooperative Scholarship- $500: Daevon Anderson

- Sgt. Brent W. Koch Memorial- $200: Kaydi Anderson

- KNUJ Radio, 860 AM New Ulm- Senior Honor Student Interviews: Korryn Karau, Briar Lenz

- Holland Memorial Scholarship- $500: Derrick Halvorson, Jake Nelson

- Smithfield Foods- $300: Drew Nielsen, Angela Soto

- Howard Schmidtke Memorial Scholarship- $500: Gustavo Martinez

- American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 33- $500: Korryn Karau, Callie Radenbaugh, Makenna Rotert

- American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Selection- Mara Pauling, Samantha Tetzloff

- American Legion Auxiliary Boys State Selection- Nicholas Brey, Tyler Chapin, Caleb Rivera

- American Legion Auxiliary Award to the Outstanding Girl in the Senior Class- Lucia Kulseth

- American Legion Auxiliary Award to the Outstanding Boy in the Senior Class- Jackson Miest

- American Legion Post No. 33- St. James, MN- $500: Kierra Curry, Lucia Kulseth, Makenna Rotert, Isaac Carstensen, Benjamin Foss, Gustavo Martinez

- St. James Wrestling Hall of Fame- $250: Tallin Johnson

- Wilcon Construction Services LLC Student Scholarship- $500: Francisco Hernandez Rodriguez

- Les and Joe Olson Memorial- $250: Carter Jones

- St. James Auxiliary Post No. 3420- $250: Lucas Anderson, Korryn Karau

- Gerald Beckius Memorial- $100: Charles Schmidt

- Tony Downs Food Company- $4,000: Juan Herrera

- St. James Fraternal Order of the Eagles-

$1,000 Lucas Anderson, Alexis Hillesheim

$1,500 Isaac Carstensen, Tallin Johnson

- Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3420, Wildlife and Conservation- $1,000: Jackson Miest

- Jim Neid Academic & Athletic Scholarship- $1,000: Derrick Halvorson, Lucia Kulseth

- Elizabeth Morphew Memorial Education Scholarship- $1,000: Gustavo Martinez

- Daron Hunstad Memorial- $750: Nelson Erazo-Aguilar

- Finance, Accounting and Economics- $500: Juan Herrera

- St. James Lions' Club Scholarships- $500: Briar Lenz

- Veterans of Foreign Wars - Ellingsberg Zettel Post No. 1914- $500: Alejandra Acevedo Trujillo, Isaac Carstensen, Peyton Engelking, Korryn Karau, Lucia Kulseth, Gustavo Martinez, Jackson Miest

- Mayo Clinic Health Systems- St. James-

Moulton & Parsons Fund- $1,000: Lucas Anderson $500: Evelin Balbuena

St. James Board of Directors- $1,000: Callie Radenbaugh $500: Bryant Gonzalez

- St. James Sertoma Club Scholarships-

$1,000: Peyton Engelking

$500: Daevon Anderson, Tallin Johnson

-St. James Sertoma Club- STRIVE- $500: Angela Soto

- Convivencia Hispana- $300: Alejandra Acevedo Trujillo, Evelin Balbuena, Oscar Escobar, Francisco Hernandez, Lucia Kulseth, Gustavo Martinez, Miguel Martinez, Norely Sanchez Delgado, Angela Soto, Mauricio Vite

- Pioneer Bank Scholars Program- $500: Juan Herrera, Gustavo Martinez, Jackson Miest

- Pioneer Bank- STRIVE- $200: Juan Herrera

- Pioneer Bank- Vaughn Sinclair: Charles Schmidt

- Women of Today- $100: Alexis Hillesheim

- TMG Scholarship- Twyla Grefe $500: Sarah Solheid

- Martin-Johnson Scholarship- $750: Lucia Kulseth

- Juan and Sorocco Murvirtian Scholarship- $1,000: Mauricio Vite

Backpacks to: Nelson Erazo-Aguilar, Erik Estrada, Juan Herrera, Gustavo Martinez, Angela Soto, Mauricio Vite

- Morgan Williams Scholarship for a Junior- $100: Landon McGuire

- First National Bank- $500: Charles Schmidt

- St. James Girls Basketball Booster Club- $500: Kaydi Anderson

- KEYC "Best of Class"- Benjamin Foss, Briar Lenz, Gustavo Martinez

- Sons of the American Legion Squadron 33- $500: Jayger Dannhoff, Jackson Miest

- Jan Zender Memorial Scholarship- $500: Lucia Kulseth, Makenna Rotert, Noel Westcott, Alexia Whitney

- Veterans of Foreign Wars- Auxiliary- $500: Samuel Cardenas, Hunter Helling

- Davidson Memorial Scholarship-

$1,500: Gustavo Martinez, Callie Radenbaugh

$2,500: Briar Lenz, Mauricio Vite

- Josephine L. Sevada- $500: Noel Westcott

- Support Our Troops - Red Friday- $200: Korryn Karau, Alexia Whitney

- St. James Rotary Club- $750: Lucia Kulseth, Gustavo Martinez, Emma Zender

- St. James Rotary Club- STRIVE- $500: Isaac Espinoza

- Friends of the St. James Library- $750: Mauricio Vite

- Louis C. Anderson Memorial- $1,000: Nelson Erazo-Aguilar, Drew Nielsen, Norely Sanchez Delgado, Sarah Solheid

- Zach Anderson Memorial- $600: Callie Radenbaugh

- Sunde Family Scholarship for Language Arts- $500: Oscar Escobar, Lucia Kulseth

- St. James Area Foundation- $500: Daevon Anderson, Gustavo Martinez

- William Friesen Memorial- $1,000: Briar Lenz

- St. James Railroad Days- Miss St. James- Summer of 2020- $500: Maddie Brey, Chloe Mickelson